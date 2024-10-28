Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry on his first death anniversary

Jennifer Aniston is reminiscing her “friend” Matthew Perry!
The iconic Friends star, who played the role of Chandler Bing for a decade, was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence just a year ago on October 28, 2023.
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Monday, October 28, 2024, The Morning Show star shared a short string of photos that featured her with Perry as she remembered him on his first death anniversary.
“1 year,” wrote the actress, renowned for playing Rachel Green in Friends.
The first snap of the heart-breaking carousel showcased Jennifer Aniston with Matthew Perry, seemingly from the filming of the acclaimed theme song, I’ll Be There For You, of the show.
In the string, the second image was from an episode, while the third featured the whole group of 6 friends hugging together. The last snap saw the late actor beaming.
Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston’s hit series Friends, also featured David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc in lead roles.
Consoling Aniston, one fan commented, “Jen Ani, He became a beautiful angel and is watching over you! He loved you very much.”
Another expressed, “Still so hard to believe,” while the third wrote, “Your friendship will be eternal, that’s how Matthew is to us.”
“This post is emotional, he is up there watching over you. We know how much you loved each other and that will be eternal,” commented the fourth.
To note, Matthew Perry died from “acute effects of ketamine,” as per his toxicology report released in December 2023. His personal assistant, two doctors, and two drug dealers have allegedly been found to be the culprit behind his drug overdose.