Prince Harry’s Spare omits explosive royal claims

Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, stirred controversy with its revelations about royal life, but some of the most explosive claims Harry and Meghan Markle previously made were notably absent from the book.
Notably, Harry did not address allegations of a senior royal's concerns over the skin colour of their unborn child, a statement that gained widespread attention during their interview with Oprah Winfrey, reported Mirror.
In a later ITV interview, Harry downplayed the racism accusation, describing it instead as "unconscious bias" and clarified that he never called his family racist.
Additionally, Meghan's revelations about her mental health struggles were revisited in Spare, with Harry detailing his devastation over not being able to support her.
However, other anecdotes differ from earlier accounts. For instance, Meghan once mentioned they married privately before their official wedding, a claim that Harry clarifies in Spare as a "non-binding" personal moment.
The book also lacks any mention of their FaceTime call before their first date, which was described in their Netflix series. Furthermore, Harry's account of Meghan's attire on their first date — a casual outfit — contrasts with Meghan’s claim that she wore a blue dress.
The paperback version of Spare, released two years after the hardback, includes no changes, leaving royal fans intrigued by the omitted or altered details from Harry and Meghan's previous interviews and series.