Prince Harry's Spare omits explosive royal claims

The paperback version of Spare, released two years after the hardback

  October 28, 2024
Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, stirred controversy with its revelations about royal life, but some of the most explosive claims Harry and Meghan Markle previously made were notably absent from the book. 

Notably, Harry did not address allegations of a senior royal's concerns over the skin colour of their unborn child, a statement that gained widespread attention during their interview with Oprah Winfrey, reported Mirror.

In a later ITV interview, Harry downplayed the racism accusation, describing it instead as "unconscious bias" and clarified that he never called his family racist.

Additionally, Meghan's revelations about her mental health struggles were revisited in Spare, with Harry detailing his devastation over not being able to support her. 

However, other anecdotes differ from earlier accounts. For instance, Meghan once mentioned they married privately before their official wedding, a claim that Harry clarifies in Spare as a "non-binding" personal moment. 

The book also lacks any mention of their FaceTime call before their first date, which was described in their Netflix series. Furthermore, Harry's account of Meghan's attire on their first date — a casual outfit — contrasts with Meghan’s claim that she wore a blue dress.

The paperback version of Spare, released two years after the hardback, includes no changes, leaving royal fans intrigued by the omitted or altered details from Harry and Meghan's previous interviews and series.

Prince William feels greater impact from Harry, Meghan’s criticism than Charles
Prince William shares exciting news about his upcoming documentary
King Charles shares heartfelt message as his health deteriorates amid cancer
Prince William celebrates 'significant milestone' during family break
Prince William delights King Charles with 'significant' move for Harry
Prince William could heal Harry rift with one royal member's help
Prince Harry gives big relief to King Charles amid monarch’s ‘failing health’
King Frederik gives new tension to Queen Mary
Kate Middleton receives a nod from King Charles for huge royal title
King Charles close one shares rare update on monarch's 'terrifying' cancer
Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
King Charles shares surprising video after Prince William's olive branch to Harry