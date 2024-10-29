Sci-Tech

THIS smartwatch could be your best defence against undiagnosed illnesses

If the person does experience any symptoms they can simply press a button to obtain ECG

  • by Web Desk
  • October 29, 2024
THIS smartwatch could be your best defence against undiagnosed illnesses
THIS smartwatch could be your best defence against undiagnosed illnesses

Smartwatches are considered as one of the most significant way to keep check on real-time health monitoring.

As per BBC, CHUV University Hospital, Patrick Schoettker and his colleagues are conducting a trial that involves giving patients a smartwatch called the Masimo W1 in advance of their pre-operative consultation.

The data that has been collected is then used to understand the condition of their health.

The W1 provides continuous readings of heart rate, respiration rate, blood oxygen, pulse rate and hydration levels.

If the person does experience any symptoms they can simply press a button to obtain an electrocardiogram (ECG) which easily records the activity of the heart.

Schoettker says, "We plan to use this pre-operatively acquired data to predict possible pre or postoperative complications and act on them in a preventative way.”

Now, analysts are predicting that more than 400 million devices will be sold worldwide by 2027.

Gosia Wamil, a consultant cardiologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London said, "More and more patients are willing to use their smartwatches to acquire some data, and then bring the printouts and results to us. And then we can investigate further and confirm those abnormalities."

Often the patient becomes a victim of serious diseases because the disease remains undetected.

"In cardiology clinics, we see patients who complain of palpitations, and we used to have those tapes which we could stick on their chest and record their ECG over 24 hours," says Wamil.

Patients may not have symptoms during those 24 hours but with these smartwatches they can easily monitor their health. 

Japanese researchers develop AI-powered earthquake prediction model

Japanese researchers develop AI-powered earthquake prediction model
THIS smartwatch could be your best defence against undiagnosed illnesses

THIS smartwatch could be your best defence against undiagnosed illnesses
Indonesia blocks sales of Apple iPhone 16 due to regulatory issues

Indonesia blocks sales of Apple iPhone 16 due to regulatory issues
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'

Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'

Sci-Tech News

Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
LGES offers cautious 2025 forecast amid EV demand uncertainty
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
WhatsApp boosts user experience with exciting range of new features
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
China makes history with groundbreaking 42-Tesla resistive magnet
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
What AI discovered about Raphael's iconic painting will blow your mind
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Google to introduce Gemini 2.0 AI model by end of 2024, report
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Alibaba settles shareholder monopoly suit with $433.5 million payment
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
WhatsApp to roll out game-changing feature for channel owners
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
World’s largest digital camera set to capture the universe in stunning detail
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
NASA seeks investigation into Musk-Putin alleged ‘regular contact’
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Meta partners with Reuters for real-time AI news delivery
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Nvidia ousted Apple to take top spot as world's most valuable firm
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
WhatsApp rolls out game-changing feature to simplify link verification process