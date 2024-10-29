Entertainment

Selena Gomez, David Henrie bring magic to ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ premiere

'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' starring Selena Gomez, David Henrie premiered on October 29, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 29, 2024
Selena Gomez, David Henrie bring magic to ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ premiere
Selena Gomez, David Henrie bring magic to ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ premiere 

Selena Gomez and David Henrie are reunited at the premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place in Los Angeles.

On Monday night, the on-screen sibling duo graced the red carpet of the hit Disney show with the cast.

During a conversation with Access Hollywood at the premiere, the Rare Beauty founder expressed her excitement of being back in the show.

She said, “It’s pretty amazing to be able to bring back something that truly meant so much to us, where we grew up and to have people grow with us it was exciting and now this is a whole new chapter.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place reboot will feature the new adventures of Russo family.

David chimed in, “It’s crazy to be here and it be celebrated in this way and people are lining up, it’s nuts. I’m very grateful, very blessed.”

The official synopsis of the show reveals that "an adult Justin Russo who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo.”

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place stars Selena (Alex Russo), David (Justin Russo) Jerry (David DeLuise) and fictional mum Theresa (Maria Canals-Barrera), Giada Russo (Mimi Gianopulos), Roman Russo (Alkaio Thiele), and Milo Russo (Max Matenko).

The hit show premiered with two episodes October 29, 2024 on Disney Channel.

Matthew Perry's family recalls 'painful' time on his death anniversary

Matthew Perry's family recalls 'painful' time on his death anniversary
Ballon d’Or 2024: Manchester City, Spain midfielder Rodri wins debut award

Ballon d’Or 2024: Manchester City, Spain midfielder Rodri wins debut award
Gisele Bündchen glows with excitement on her first pregnancy with Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen glows with excitement on her first pregnancy with Joaquim Valente
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama

Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama

Entertainment News

Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
Matthew Perry's family recalls 'painful' time on his death anniversary
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
Gisele Bündchen glows with excitement on her first pregnancy with Joaquim Valente
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
Dwayne Johnson and ‘Jumanji 3’ team set to return in 2026
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
Hailey Bieber mocks haters in side-splitting morning routine video
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
Anne Hathaway celebrates 10 years of Christopher Nolan's sci-fi hit ‘Interstellar’
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
Alec Baldwin recalls dad's death on his 96th birthday: 'horrifying to me'
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
Johnny Depp moves on from Amber Heard drama: ‘No ill feelings toward anyone’
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry on his first death anniversary
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
Diddy faces big setback as judge rejects gag order in legal battle
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
Liam Payne’s fatal fall from balcony captured in terrifying video