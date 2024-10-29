Selena Gomez, David Henrie bring magic to ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ premiere 

Selena Gomez and David Henrie are reunited at the premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place in Los Angeles.
On Monday night, the on-screen sibling duo graced the red carpet of the hit Disney show with the cast.
During a conversation with Access Hollywood at the premiere, the Rare Beauty founder expressed her excitement of being back in the show.
She said, “It’s pretty amazing to be able to bring back something that truly meant so much to us, where we grew up and to have people grow with us it was exciting and now this is a whole new chapter.”
The Wizards of Waverly Place reboot will feature the new adventures of Russo family.
David chimed in, “It’s crazy to be here and it be celebrated in this way and people are lining up, it’s nuts. I’m very grateful, very blessed.”
The official synopsis of the show reveals that "an adult Justin Russo who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo.”
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place stars Selena (Alex Russo), David (Justin Russo) Jerry (David DeLuise) and fictional mum Theresa (Maria Canals-Barrera), Giada Russo (Mimi Gianopulos), Roman Russo (Alkaio Thiele), and Milo Russo (Max Matenko).
The hit show premiered with two episodes October 29, 2024 on Disney Channel.