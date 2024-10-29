Dwayne Johnson and ‘Jumanji 3’ team set to return in 2026

Sony Pictures has announced that the much-anticipated Jumanji 3 will hit theatres on December 11, 2026.
According to Variety, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black will showcase their acting skills on the big screen in the upcoming threequel.
It is expected that the movie will be directed by Jake Kasdan, who helmed 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level.
The Jumanji franchise revolves around a group of teenagers who become ensnared in a video game.
Moreover, Matt Tolmach, Johnson, Kasdan, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, who all produced the 2019 sequel, joined the team once again to produce the highly-awaited part of the series.
In 2021, Producer Hiram Garcia previously hinted at the threequel indicating that the team intended to get to work on it following Johnson’s Red One, which hits theaters on Nov. 15
“We’ve got a big vision for [the next ‘Jumanji’] movie,” he said. adding,“So we’re fired up for that. We’re taking it in soon. And obviously the goal is sometime after… Jake [Kasdan] is doing ‘Red One’ for us, so that is going to be next up. But sometime after ‘Red One’ comes out, ‘Jumanji’ is going to be on deck. I feel like we’ll have everything ready by then and we’ll be able to get into that third installment.”
Notably, the movie produced by Columbia Pictures will also be shown in IMAX and other premium large formats.