Vinicius Jr. addresses Real Madrid boycotting Rodri’s Ballon d’Or win

Vinicius Junior has decided to addressed the messy situation after his club Real Madrid snubbed he 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony for him.
Before the award ceremony, the results were leaked which showed that striker Vinicius Jr lost the esteemed trophy to Manchester City’s Rodri.
The Ballon d’Or is a prestigious award that is given to the best player in football world football every year.
Around 30 players were nominated for award, which includes Vinicius Jr., Erling Haaland,Toni Kroos, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham.
As per Spanish outlet Marca, Real Madrid had booked a plane to he attend Ballon d’Or ceremony.
Vinicius broke silence on X after Rodri was presented with the award, “I’ll do it 10 times if I have to. They’re not ready.”
Moreover, Real Mardid also released an official statement, “If the award criteria doesn’t give it to Vinicius as the winner, then those same criteria should point to [Dani] Carvajal as the winner.”
“As this was not the case, it is clear that Ballon d’Or-Uefa does not respect Real Madrid. And Real Madrid does not go where it is not respected,” the statement concluded.
It is pertinent to note that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti bagged the Men’s Coach of the Year award.