Cristiano Ronaldo turns 40: Real Madrid, Al Nassr send heartfelt wishes

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 40th birthday with his Al Nassr teammates in Saudi Arabia.
His recent club Al Nassr posted a wholesome video of his birthday celebration on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday, Cristiano! Forty years, he changed the balance of football, And he made us witness a history that will be passed by generations."
"From the headquarters of his #International club... Our stars celebrate with the whole world. Birthday, Saudi victory captain Cristiano Ronaldo,” it added.
Real Madrid, the Spanish club where CR7 spent nine years and lifted four Champions League trophies, also paid a heartfelt tribute to their former player on social media and wrote, “ Dear Cristiano, from Real Madrid, we want to send you our warmest wishes on your 40th birthday. Every Madridista is proud of the legend that you are and what you represent for our history. Have a great day with your family and loved ones.”