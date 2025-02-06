Gisele Bündchen welcomes baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, Tom Brady reacts

Entertainment

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 06, 2025
Gisele Bündchen has expanded her family with new addition!

The supermodel has given birth to her third child, her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, as per TMZ.

Although, no official announcement has been made by either of parent yet, the outlet reported that Gisele is "super happy."

The mom and the baby, whose name and gender are not known yet, are said to be healthy.

Gisele is already mom to daughter Vivian, and son Benjamin, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady.

According to Page Six, Brady has reacted to the news of the arriva of his ex-wife Gisele's baby with her new boyfriend.

A source close to the NFL legend told the outlet that he’s happy for the supermodel and wishes her nothing but the best.

Meanwhile, another insider revealed that Brady reached out to Gisele to congratulate her.

The former couple announced their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.  

Gisele Bündchen was first linked with the jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, in November 2022 after he joined the model and her kids on a trip to Costa Rica.

