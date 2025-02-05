Sports

West Coast Eagles AFL premiership player Adam Hunter dies at 43

Australian Football League (AFL) player Adam Hunter was picked by West Coast in 1999 during national draft

Former West Coast Eagles AFL premiership player Adam Hunter has passed away at the age of 43.

As per ABC, Adam was found dead in his hometown Bunbury in Western Australia during the night.

The Eagles turned to their social media to confirm his death, and paid tribute to the athlete, noting, "We are devastated by the loss of 2006 Premiership Eagle Adam Hunter."

"Our thoughts are with his family, teammates and friends," they added.

Adam played total of 151 games for the Eagles over 10 seasons and was used mostly as a defender, but also showed his offence skills with scoring 86 goals for the team.

He was a key part of West Coast’s 2006 premiership-winning team, kicking a vital goal in the last quarter to help defeat Sydney by one-point.

The South Bunbury player Also played in the 2005 grand final loss to the Swans, and eventually took retirement from AFL in 2009 due to chronic shoulder and knee injuries.

Furthermore, drugs were found from the scene but Western Australia police has not revealed the cause of death and have informed to the press that they are not treating the incident as suspicious.

This marked the fourth death to hit the AFL community this week, with former Brisbane Lions player Troy Selwood and Essendon VFL coach Dale Tapping, who passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

