Lewis Hamilton reveals dark side of racing for Ferrari in 2025 F1

Lewis Hamilton, who is all set to make his Formula 1 Ferrari debut in 2025, has revealed the one aspect that he will most likely not “enjoy” during the season.
According to F1Oversteer, the seven-time world champion has to wait a few more weeks to drive the F1 car of his new team Ferrari for the 2025 season, as the Italian sports car manufacturers are set to launch their car a day after the F1 75 event, which is scheduled to take place in London on February 18, 2025.
British journalist Ben Anderson, while speaking on The Race F1’s Patreon, opened up about Hamilton’s debut season with Scuderia, expressing that the 40-year-old is well-equipped and experienced to face any hurdle or challenge while driving a Ferrari, but the thing that he will most likely not enjoy will be “media” scrutiny.
Anderson said, “We’ve gotten used to Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc both being quite outspoken in the media about the limitations [of Ferrari’s cars], Sainz, especially in the last couple of seasons.”
“So, I think the culture there is different. I imagine they’re even more critical behind the scenes, and that’s how you improve, right? Fred Vasseur knows that better than anyone else as a guy steeped in motorsport, engineering, and success. As for Hamilton’s vulnerability to the volatile culture, I don’t think that’s going to be a problem for him,” he continued.
The journalist noted that with the age and experience Hamilton has, there is nothing new in F1 for him apart from Ferrari. He also noted that there is a lot of media scrutiny now, but he has his “own version of that.”
Anderson asserted, “He’s spoken about how he almost can’t win whatever he does in F1 now because he’s so successful, so scrutinised, unique in who he is and what he’s achieved. That just follows him around. I don’t think he’ll enjoy that aspect, but I think he’s well used to dealing with it.”
Notably, Hamilton's maiden run in one of Ferrari's iconic red cars took place on January 22, 2025.