Alcaraz makes shocking confession after revenge win over Van de Zandschulp

Carlos Alcaraz suffered the career’s most surprising defeat to Van de Zandschulp in the 2024 US Open

  • February 05, 2025
Spanish tennis star takes sweet revenge for the most shocking defeat of his career from Van de Zandschulp at the Rotterdam Open.

According to Tennis 365, the 21-year-old came back to the action after the Australian Open quarterfinals defeat to Novak Djokovic, but this time with a nose strip.

During a rematch with the Dutch tennis player, the 21-year-old claimed 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 6-1 win on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, in the first round of the Rotterdam Open.

The four-time Grand Slam winner, after taking revenge for the 2024 US Open defeat, confessed that it was a tough match and he was “really nervous.”

The 2024 Wimbledon champion expressed, “I think there were a lot of ups and downs in the match. It was different, it’s totally different when you’re competing than in the practices. I started really nervous, I think it’s normal. The first match in every tournament is never easy. I just had to get used to my first match here in Rotterdam.”

“Being set point down in the first set, I think Botic played a really solid match. Not too many ups and downs for him, really consistent throughout the match. I’m just really happy to get through. I had to be really focused in the tough moments, to keep pushing and trust the good tennis will come again. I’m happy to get through a difficult match and have a chance to get better in the next round,” he added.

Furthermore, Alcaraz will now play his next match in the round of 16 of the Rotterdam Open on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

