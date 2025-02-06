Donald Trump enforces ban on transgender women in sports

The President of the United States Donald Trump issued an executive order that prohibits transgender women from participating in sports competitions meant for women.
The executive order gives clear rules and instructions and it directs the Department of Education to check if high schools are following these new rules.
As per BBC Sports, the order applies to sports at high schools, universities and grassroots levels, and it will take effect right away.
This new order gives the Department of Education the authority to examine how schools are applying Title IX, a law that prevents sex discrimination in government-funded educational programs.
As per the White House officials, this order changes the Biden administration, which in April of the previous year stated that LGBT students would be protected by federal law but didn’t give specific rules about transgender authorities.
Trump said in a statement, “If you let men take over women's sports teams or invade your locker rooms, you will be investigated for violations of Title IX and risk your federal funding.”
Several sports organizations, such as those for swimming, athletics and golf have made rules that prevent transgender women from competing in the female category at the elite level of competition if they have gone through male puberty.
The White House, meanwhile, intends to invite sports organizations like the NCAA to meet with female athletes and their parents at the White House to discuss any concerns.
Also, the president has said that he will refuse visas to transgender Olympic athletes who wish to travel to the US to compete in upcoming Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
Republicans argue that it ensures fairness in sports, while LGBT and human rights organization crticize it as unfair and discriminatory.
In a statement, Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson said that the order "exposes young people to harassment and discrimination, emboldening people to question the gender of kids who don't fit a narrow view of how they're supposed to dress or look".
"For so many students, sports are about finding somewhere to belong. Not partisan policies that make life harder for them,” he added.
Meanwhile, Argentina’s president Javier Milei has officially signed a law that prohibits gender-affirming care for people under 18 years old.
This decision follows a large protest by the LGBTQ+ community which was sparked by Javeir’s comment at the World Economic Forum, where he criticized “workeism” and feminism and also made offensive remarks about homosexuals, calling them “pedophiles.”