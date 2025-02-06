Duchess Sophie set to give big surprise to King Charles after Nepal trip

Sophie Wessex, who is currently in Nepal with husband Prince Edward, set to return to the UK with a surprise for King Charles.
As reported by Express, the Duchess of Edinburgh, paid a visit to the Maiti Nepal, which supports survivors of human trafficking, gender-based violence and sexual exploitation on Wednesday.
During her interaction with survivors, Sophie received a special present for the 76-year-old monarch, from one of the woman, Anita Shrestha, who first met Charles at the age of 5 when he first visited Maiti Nepal in 1998.
Shrestha gave Sophie an embroidered cushion for Charles, a photo of her with his majesty and a letter.
“This photo fills me with warmth,” she wrote.
“Please accept this gift, made with gratitude and respect, as a reminder of the lives you have touched,” Shrestha added.
Sophie extended gratitude to the young woman, on behalf of the King noting, “He will love this. He will be very happy to get this. I shall make sure he gets this.”
“Did you make this? It is very beautiful. How long did it take?” To which the Shrestha revealed that it took her three months to complete the cushion.
Ms Anuradha Koirala, who gave Duchess Sophie the tour of the refuge founded Maiti Nepal in 1993, with just two rooms.
This trip to Nepal marks Duchess Sophie and Prince Edwards first joint international trip of 2025.