World Cup celebration 'stained' by unwanted kiss, Jenni Hermoso tells court

Jenni Hermoso told the court during the trial of Spain's former football chief that her 2023 World Cup celebrations were “stained” by the unwanted kiss from Luis Rubiales.
According to Associated Press, as the trial against the former Spanish soccer chief who is accuse of sexual assault over Hermoso kiss begins the footballer on Monday, February 3, 2025, told the court that she felt “disrespected” as a women after being kissed by the top official without consent.
Hermoso said in the court, “I didn't hear or understand anything. The next thing he did was put his hands over my ears and he kissed me on the mouth… I felt disrespected. (It) stained one of the happiest days of my life.”
Talking about the incident she added, “I felt that it was completely out of context. I already knew that my boss was kissing me and this should not happen in any social or work environment.”