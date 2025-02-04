Cristiano Ronaldo 'doesn't really believe' he’s better than Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo “does not really believe” that he is better than rival Lionel Messi despite publicly claiming that he is the “greatest of all times,” revealed a body language expert.
According to GOAL, in a highly anticipated interview of the Portuguese footballer with Edu Aguirre on Los Amigos de Edu released on Monday, February 3, 2025, he said that he considers himself the “greatest player of all time,” adding that his trophies and goals prove this, but the human lie detector thinks unlike him.
Darren Stanton, a human lie detector and body language expert, after watching the 39-year-old's latest interview, said, “Ronaldo is really mixed up. We see a mixture of anger, he is a very angry guy at this moment. I think he doesn’t seem to feel he is getting the respect he’s due.”
“We see what we call a horseshoe smile, which lasts for less than a fifth of a second, which is an expression of anger. That is the reverse of a happy smile. His eyebrows are pulled together and his eyes are squinting. I don’t think he thinks he’s being held up by others to the legendary status he thinks he deserves, but the irony is that he looks like a person who actually does lack confidence in himself in certain areas,” he continued.
Moreover, the body language expert noted that CR7’s body language betrays his verbal content, adding, “I don’t believe that he believes he is the greatest player. We see that increase in blink rate, which is linked to anxiety, the shoulder shrug, the horseshoe smile, and he’s not actually a very good person at masking his emotions. He’s a guy that cannot help but wear his heart on his sleeve, regardless of what he’s trying to say with the words out of his mouth.”
Furthermore, Ronaldo, who will turn 40 on February 5, 2025, is looking forward to playing in the 2026 World Cup to win the only major missing trophy in his cupboard.