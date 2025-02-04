Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo 'doesn't really believe' he’s better than Lionel Messi

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo's hidden fears and anxieties revealed by a human lie detector

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 04, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo doesnt really believe he’s better than Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo 'doesn't really believe' he’s better than Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo “does not really believe” that he is better than rival Lionel Messi despite publicly claiming that he is the “greatest of all times,” revealed a body language expert.

According to GOAL, in a highly anticipated interview of the Portuguese footballer with Edu Aguirre on Los Amigos de Edu released on Monday, February 3, 2025, he said that he considers himself the “greatest player of all time,” adding that his trophies and goals prove this, but the human lie detector thinks unlike him.

Darren Stanton, a human lie detector and body language expert, after watching the 39-year-old's latest interview, said, “Ronaldo is really mixed up. We see a mixture of anger, he is a very angry guy at this moment. I think he doesn’t seem to feel he is getting the respect he’s due.”

“We see what we call a horseshoe smile, which lasts for less than a fifth of a second, which is an expression of anger. That is the reverse of a happy smile. His eyebrows are pulled together and his eyes are squinting. I don’t think he thinks he’s being held up by others to the legendary status he thinks he deserves, but the irony is that he looks like a person who actually does lack confidence in himself in certain areas,” he continued.

Moreover, the body language expert noted that CR7’s body language betrays his verbal content, adding, “I don’t believe that he believes he is the greatest player. We see that increase in blink rate, which is linked to anxiety, the shoulder shrug, the horseshoe smile, and he’s not actually a very good person at masking his emotions. He’s a guy that cannot help but wear his heart on his sleeve, regardless of what he’s trying to say with the words out of his mouth.”

Furthermore, Ronaldo, who will turn 40 on February 5, 2025, is looking forward to playing in the 2026 World Cup to win the only major missing trophy in his cupboard. 

Queen Letizia visits first Spanish open data space on World Cancer Day

Queen Letizia visits first Spanish open data space on World Cancer Day
Travis Kelce to propose Taylor Swift during Super Bowl Halftime?

Travis Kelce to propose Taylor Swift during Super Bowl Halftime?
Princess Kate grabs spotlight with iconic dress in new appearance

Princess Kate grabs spotlight with iconic dress in new appearance
Cristiano Ronaldo 'doesn't really believe' he’s better than Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo 'doesn't really believe' he’s better than Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo Life Museum to open in Hong Kong with star-studded celebration
Cristiano Ronaldo Life Museum to open in Hong Kong with star-studded celebration
World's richest athletes with eye-watering net worth
World's richest athletes with eye-watering net worth
Super Bowl 2025: Where to watch, time, halftime show, awards ceremony
Super Bowl 2025: Where to watch, time, halftime show, awards ceremony
World Cup celebration 'stained' by unwanted kiss, Jenni Hermoso tells court
World Cup celebration 'stained' by unwanted kiss, Jenni Hermoso tells court
Lewis Hamilton reveals dark side of racing for Ferrari in 2025 F1
Lewis Hamilton reveals dark side of racing for Ferrari in 2025 F1
Shaheen Afridi marks two years of marriage with loving tribute to wife
Shaheen Afridi marks two years of marriage with loving tribute to wife
Raptors vs Clippers: fans give shocking reaction during US national anthem
Raptors vs Clippers: fans give shocking reaction during US national anthem
Cristiano Ronaldo’s education path reveals shocking truths
Cristiano Ronaldo’s education path reveals shocking truths
Cristiano Ronaldo’s UFC fight night appearance ends in upset for his friend
Cristiano Ronaldo’s UFC fight night appearance ends in upset for his friend
Champions Trophy 2025: PCB appoints Hina Munawar as first female manager
Champions Trophy 2025: PCB appoints Hina Munawar as first female manager
Ronaldo leaves Messi behind to become ‘only’ footballer to achieve THIS record
Ronaldo leaves Messi behind to become ‘only’ footballer to achieve THIS record
Carlos Alcaraz ‘rejects’ luxury jet offer, ends up waiting for luggage
Carlos Alcaraz ‘rejects’ luxury jet offer, ends up waiting for luggage