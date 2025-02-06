Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani wedding: Sister Urwa shares exclusive glimpses

Urwa Hocane shares heartwarming moments from her sister Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gillani’s wedding, offering fans a sneak peek into the intimate celebrations.
Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the Udaari star dropped the breathtaking glimpses of her sister the Sabaat starlet’s extravagant wedding with her co-star.
In a shared post, the first picture showed Urwa with her husband Farhan Saeed, whom she married in 2016.
Exuding the charm, the Tich Button star donned a heavily gold embellished red traditional lehenga paired with same color choli and the veil.
She broke the color with her jewelry as it is in contrast of green and gold.
While, the Sajni singer rocked the look in floral embroidered black kurta, teamed with coordinating trousers.
In a next photo from the carousel, showed the intimate family moment as she dropped the snaps of her alongside Mawra and her husband.
She looked mesmerizing in pastel green lehenga which adorned with intricate embroidery as the border had vibrant hues of pink, purple, and gold.
The Neem star complemented her look with matching green-and-gold jewelry along with minimal makeup.
Urwa penned the caption, “May we always stick together through thick & thin! InshaAllah Welcome to the family @ameergilani.”
To note, Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani relationship rumors were initially swirled in 2020 after working together on TV serial Sabaat.