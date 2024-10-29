Sophie Turner's birthday post for beau 'twisted the knife' in Joe Jonas’ heart

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • October 29, 2024
Joe Jonas reportedly felt that his ex-wife Sophie Turner’s heartwarming birthday tribute to her new boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, was a “slap in the face.”

The musician, 35, filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones starlet, 28, in September 2023. Their divorce was finalised this September.

A month before filing, she was spotted kissing the British aristocrat, 30, in Paris.

During the weekend, Sophie posted PDA-packed pictures with her beau for his birthday.

She captioned the adorable post, “Happy Birthday my angel pie, 30, flirty and thriving.”


One of Joe’s friend told Daily Mail that the birthday post, in which the Emmy Award nominee described Peregrine as her “angel pie”, really “twisted the knife” in his heart.

The insider explained, “Joe feels like Sophie’s over the top birthday love post for Peregrine ‘her angel’ is a slap in the face considering she’s been with him since the moment Joe filed for divorce.”

“Everyone can see it for what it is now. He will always be a present and involved father, but it’s only been a month since they finalized. It’s strange that she went and twisted the knife by sharing how much she loves her new man so publicly like this,” the source noted.

It is pertinent to note that Sophie’s new boyfriend is the eldest son and heir of Michael Pearson, the 4th Viscount Cowdray.

