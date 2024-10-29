Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with sexual assault allegations against minors

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' court trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025

  by Web Desk
  October 29, 2024
Sean “Diddy” Combs entangled in new allegations of drugs and sexual assault against minors.

As per the PEOPLE, on Monday, October 28, the disgraced music faced a lawsuit by two men accusing him that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted them when they were 10 and 17 years old.

The court document suggested that both filed the lawsuit under the name of John Doe.

In a filing, one accuser named Daddy's House Recordings Inc., Combs Global, and Bad Boy companies associated with Combs, alleging that he met Combs during an "audition" in 2005 when he was just 10 years old.

He shared that while his parents sent him from Los Angeles to New York City for meetings and introductions "with numerous people within the music industry", including a sit-down with Combs.

The filing alleges that Combs wanted to meet the then-10-year-old in his hotel room and he was also accused of rapping him drugged him.

The complainant shared that he told his parents but they "were terrified of the potential consequences of reporting the abuse."

In the second complaint, Combs was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old male around 2008.

The incident took place while the teenager was trying out for the MTV reality show Making the Band, in which hopeful musicians vie for a position in a music group overseen by the founder of the Bad Boy label.

Notably, Combs is imprisoned in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial which is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.

Entertainment News

