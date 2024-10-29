Trending

Sajal Ali, Hamza Sohail bid emotional farewell to ‘Zard Patton Ka Bunn’

Hamza Sohail hailed co-star Sajal Ali as 'the gold standard of acting and a true titan of artistry'

  by Web Desk
  • October 29, 2024
Sajal Ali and Hamza Sohail had bid an emotional farewell to the hit drama serial, Zard Patton Ka Bunn.

On Sunday, the last episode of the show featured a happy ending of Meenu (Sajal) and Dr. Naufil (Hamza).

Taking to Instagram, the Fairy Tale actor took a trip down the memory lane of filming a story of “resilience, of dreams, that refuse to be silenced.”

He posted multiple pictures from the set and revealed that he’s filled with gratitude, reflection and a sense of accomplishment that’s hard to put into words.

Hamza also paid a heartfelt tribute to the iconic director, Saife Hasan, and called him one of the greatest directors of our country.

The Raqeeb Se star added, “What more can be said about @sajalaly that hasn’t already been said? The gold standard of acting. A true titan of artistry. A force to be reckoned with! Working alongside an artist of her caliber, who has mastered her craft to a level of precision that is simply unparalleled, was nothing short of an education.”


He continued to appreciate Sajal, “The way she brought Meenu’s story to life with a depth, left us all in awe. Truly honored and humbled to have shared the screen with a living legend!”

At the end of the lengthy note, Hamza expressed heartfelt gratitude for receiving so much love for his role.

