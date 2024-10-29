Tobey Maguire puts huge demand to return as ‘Spider-Man' in new sequel

Tobey Maguire is driving a tough bargain to return for the much-anticipated Spider-Man sequel.
As per In Touch Weekly, a source close to the Brothers star revealed, “The checks for Spider-Man have been, for the last twenty-two years, the foundation of Tobey’s wealth and key to the prosperity of his entourage and team as well.”
The source went on to say, “Now that he’s firmly back in the franchise after his slam-dunk work in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home helped it become the biggest moneymaker in the series, he’s not in the mood to let go and is negotiating to appear in the planned 2026 follow-up film [currently known as Spider-Man 4].”
“Make no mistake, Tobey drives an extremely hard bargain and demands Tom Cruise-level paydays for these appearances,” the source explained.
The insider added, “Tobey has advisors who have been with him forever and endorse his hardball, high pressure tactics for getting these big jobs, especially when it comes to the role he will be remembered for.”
Tobey’s legendary poker skills also come into play, because he absolutely hates leaving money on the table – that drives him crazy,” the insider stated.
They added, “Returning to Spider-Man is something he will happily continue to do, but it’s all about that giant check and nobody on either side of the table is under any other illusion.”
Notably, Toby first starred in Spider Man first Part in 2001, he then reprised his iconic role as Peter Parker for Spider-Man 2 in 2004 and Spider-Man 3 in 2007.
Columbia Pictures starred Andrew Garfield as the titular character in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man.
Tom Holland made his way into the franchise by performing in MCU for Captain America: Civil War in 2016. Spider-Man: Homecoming.
He would reprise the role in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021),