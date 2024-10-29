Royal

Princess Beatrice steps out in Saudi Arabia after husband's heartfelt confession

Princess Beatrice appears in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with Eugenie to attend Future Investment Initiative

  • by Web Desk
  • October 29, 2024
Princess Beatrice takes key role in Saudi Arabia after husbands heartfelt confession
Princess Beatrice takes key role in Saudi Arabia after husband's heartfelt confession

Princess Beatrice marked yet another solo appearance days after her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made an emotional confession.

As reported by GB, Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie attended two-day Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh on October 29, 2024.

A Middle east reporter Jennifer Gnana turned to her social media account to share a photograph of Princess Beatrice at the event.

In the exclusive photo, Beatrice was wearing a black dress with her golden tresses cascading down her shoulders.

She was seen indulged in a conversation with a man standing in front of her in a black three-piece.

As per Gnana, the mommy-to-be has taken on a new ambassador role to do with the Middle East.

Princess Beatrice steps out in Saudi Arabia after husbands heartfelt confession

"Princess Beatrice spotted at #FII2024. Along with her sister Eugenie, Beatrice is now a regular at Saudi econ/investment conferences. She’s become a culture ambassador of sorts for the UK in the Middle East," the reporter wrote alongside the photo of Beatrice.

Princess Beatrice marked her second solo appearance in recent times that too after her husband reflected on the fact that he stays away from his wife and daughter Sienna most of the time because of work commitments.

"I'm always on a train," he told Financial Times while highlighting the fact that he frequently travels all across Europe.

Durefishan Saleem sends internet in meltdown with sun-kissed looks

Durefishan Saleem sends internet in meltdown with sun-kissed looks

Kanye West splurges on $35M Beverly Hills Estate after Malibu setback

Kanye West splurges on $35M Beverly Hills Estate after Malibu setback
Princess Beatrice steps out in Saudi Arabia after husband's heartfelt confession

Princess Beatrice steps out in Saudi Arabia after husband's heartfelt confession
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram

Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram

Royal News

Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
Sarah Ferguson’s bombshell memoir receives nod from three key royals
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
Princess Eugenie shares emotional message after giving relief to King Charles
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
Kate Middleton’s new move unveils inside details of Prince William relationship
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
Prince Harry’s 'Spare' omits explosive royal claims
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
Prince William feels greater impact from Harry, Meghan’s criticism than Charles
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
Prince William shares exciting news about his upcoming documentary
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
King Charles shares heartfelt message as his health deteriorates amid cancer
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
Prince William celebrates 'significant milestone' during family break
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
Prince William delights King Charles with 'significant' move for Harry
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
Prince William could heal Harry rift with one royal member's help
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
Prince Harry gives big relief to King Charles amid monarch’s ‘failing health’
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
King Frederik gives new tension to Queen Mary