Princess Beatrice steps out in Saudi Arabia after husband's heartfelt confession

Princess Beatrice marked yet another solo appearance days after her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made an emotional confession.
As reported by GB, Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie attended two-day Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh on October 29, 2024.
A Middle east reporter Jennifer Gnana turned to her social media account to share a photograph of Princess Beatrice at the event.
In the exclusive photo, Beatrice was wearing a black dress with her golden tresses cascading down her shoulders.
She was seen indulged in a conversation with a man standing in front of her in a black three-piece.
As per Gnana, the mommy-to-be has taken on a new ambassador role to do with the Middle East.
"Princess Beatrice spotted at #FII2024. Along with her sister Eugenie, Beatrice is now a regular at Saudi econ/investment conferences. She’s become a culture ambassador of sorts for the UK in the Middle East," the reporter wrote alongside the photo of Beatrice.
Princess Beatrice marked her second solo appearance in recent times that too after her husband reflected on the fact that he stays away from his wife and daughter Sienna most of the time because of work commitments.
"I'm always on a train," he told Financial Times while highlighting the fact that he frequently travels all across Europe.