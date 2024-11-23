King Charles attends Royal Variety alone as Queen Camilla's health worsens

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • November 23, 2024
King Charles stepped out solo for a glitzy evening at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Friday.

The Royal Variety Performance event was originally scheduled to include Queen Camilla as well. 

However, the 77-year-old withdrew at the last moment as she continues her recovery from a recent chest infection.

This marked the first time King Charles attended the event as patron of the Royal Variety Charity, an organization dedicated to supporting entertainment industry professionals in the UK facing challenges or hardship.

Dressed in a sharp black tuxedo, the 76-year-old monarch paired his outfit with a black coat to beat the brisk November chill.

Comedian Alan Carr and TV presenter Amanda Holden hosted the event, which featured a studded line up of artists of the UK.

The event also included magic acts by Penn and Teller and Stephen Mulhern, as well as captivating performances by Cirque du Soleil and the English National Ballet.

Highlights of the show were a special medley from Sir Cameron Mackintosh’s Oliver! and an energetic number from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express.

Meanwhile, music lovers were treated to performances by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and James Bay. 

Additionally, Sir Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, introduced a musical piece from their latest production, The Devil Wears Prada, performed by Vanessa Williams and the talented cast.

It is pertinent to mention, funds raised from the event will support the Royal Variety Charity, which aids entertainment industry professionals in need.

This year, the charity also launched a new initiative focused on supporting mental health within the community.

