Kate Middleton shares heart-touching message for famous cancer survivor

Kate Middleton sent a heartfelt message to the renowned Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, during Princess's own cancer journey.
The Akele Hum Akele Tum actress who went through her own ovarian cancer battle back in 2012 gushed over Princess Kate for reaching out to Manisha in personal capacity.
During her conversation with a Nepalise news outlet Online Khabar, Manisha expressed how she felt after receiving a personal response from Kate when she messaged her.
"I wanted to reach out to HRH The Princess of Wales to send my good wishes, particularly due to my own experiences," she said.
"I am deeply heartened to receive such a warm response from her and wish her the very best of health," the Heeramandi star added.
Kate Middleton completed her preventive chemotherapy in September, nine months after being diagnosed with a form of cancer.
In a heartfelt video message, the 42-year-old cancer survivor got candid about her "incredibly tough" cancer journey.
Kate also revealed that she is "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."
"I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can," Kate noted in the Instagram video message.
Kate Middleton has resumed her public facing royal duties earlier this month.