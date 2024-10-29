Mahira Khan sparks criticism with her over-energetic ramp walk at recent fashion show

Mahira Khan drew social media attention for her ramp walk at a fashion show!
A viral clip showed the celebrated figure walking the ramp in a black body con gown adorned with silver jewellery.
Khan’s over-energetic ramp walk has put her under intense scrutiny with social media users criticising her for unprofessional attitude.
Many are saying that her walk seems rushed as if she is in a hurry or about to get into a fight immediately after.
Many others revealed she appears over confident rather than elegant while another section made ageist comments to attack the Humsafar famed star.
One social media user commented, “I used to walk like this when I was a kid.”
Another expressed, “her walk seems to be inspired by Alia Bhatt’s recent walk.”
“Why running… so funny," the third expressed.
For the unversed, the Bin Roye actress delivered a killer performance during the 9th Hum Style Awards while her husband Salim Karim cheered for her amidst the crowds.
Mahira Khan, who remains one of the most prominent personalities of the TV and film industry, has a new Netflix project in the works titled Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.