Meghan Markle sets clear demand for Prince Harry amid extended ‘separation’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who are leading increasingly separate lives – professionally, may have a chance to spend some quality time during the holiday season.
Amid the increasing speculations rumours surrounding the royal couple's marriage as they have been attending key events separately, Meghan is keen to make Harry to take some time out from his busy diary and spend it with his family.
A well-placed source has explained how Meghan Markle is concerned about debunking her separation rumours with Harry by showcasing a united front with the duke to all the upcoming holiday events.
The insider revealed, "In her view, it’s crucial to have Harry at home, even more so after the strain they’ve been under lately. She’s hoping that Thanksgiving will be an opportunity for them to reconnect after the long periods of separation they’ve had to endure.’
"Meghan’s very concerned about the amount of engagements he’s agreed to – she feels like they’ve been leading separate lives, so she sees the holidays as the time to press pause, have some important face-to-face conversations, and work through any issues," the insider noted.
They continued, "Meghan wants him with her in the US, especially with all the holiday events she has to attend. She doesn’t want to go to them alone – she wants to show the world they’re united, not to mention it’s a chance to reconnect with her husband."
It is pertinent to mention, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been following this new strategy to lead their separate lives professionally.
Therefore, Harry made a solo trip to NYC, followed by a quick visit to the UK and then a highly anticipated tour to South Africa.
Meanwhile the former Suits actress also attended two key events, alone in the US.