Australian cricketer Matthew Wade retires from international cricket, joins coaching staff 

Australian cricketer Matthew Wade announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday, October 29.
As per BBC Sports, shortly after announcing his retirement, the player takes on a coaching role with the Australia men’s team.
The 36-year-old will also take part in their T20 international series against Pakistan which is scheduled to take place next month.
Wade said in a statement, noting, "I was fully aware my international days were most likely over at the end of the last T20 World Cup. My international retirement and coaching has been a constant conversation over the past six months.”
He further added, “Coaching has been on my radar over the last few years and thankfully some great opportunities have come my way, for which I am very grateful and excited."
Australian wicketkeeper-batter is set to resume his play in the Big Bash for Hobart Hurricanes and in multiple T20 global franchise tournaments.
He plays domestic cricket for the Tasmanian cricket team, whom he also captains, and for Hobart Hurricanes.
Wade previously announced his retirement from red ball cricket after the final match of 2023–24 Sheffield Shield season.
He played 92 T20s and 36 Tests for Australia and was also a part of 2019 Ashes series.
Additionally, Wade is colour blind and has suffered many difficulties on the field due to the colours of various cricket balls.