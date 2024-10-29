Royal

Sarah Ferguson to steal King Charles spotlight with upcoming Australia trip

The Duchess of York announced her Australia trip shortly after King Charles's return

  • by Web Desk
  • October 29, 2024


Sarah Ferguson is reportedly set to embark on a trip to Australia, a significant move following her recent show of support for King Charles and Queen Camilla.

As per GB News, the Duchess of York revealed that she will fly to Australia at the end of October for her children's book.

She also intended to use the trip to further her work with Youth Impact Council, a non-profit organisation that promotes intergenerational communication.

Ferguson said, "I will be visiting Australia at the end of October for my children's books and for my work with the Youth Impact Council, a non-profit organisation that opens lines of communication across generations, bringing together future leaders.

The Duchess of York mentioned, “I am committed to listening and learning from the next generation."

Notably, Prince Andrew’s former wife delayed her trip to Perth to avoid clashing with King Charles and Queen Camilla's six-day royal tour of the nation.

Ferguson also declined the offer to be the special guest at the Festival of Fiction "so as not to distract or detract in any way from the tour of Australia by His Majesty the King."

She continued, "Due to exceptional demand, she will be returning to Perth on November 1 at 6.30pm for a special event at Joondalup Resort and apologises to anyone who is inconvenienced by the change of date."

​​King Charles and Queen Camilla have just returned to the UK from their nine-day royal tour from Australia and Samoa.

Australian cricketer Matthew Wade retires from international cricket, joins coaching staff

Australian cricketer Matthew Wade retires from international cricket, joins coaching staff

Kate Middleton takes life-changing decision to honour King Charles

Kate Middleton takes life-changing decision to honour King Charles

Liam Payne ‘unfit’ for Netflix’s ‘Building the Band’ due to THIS reason

Liam Payne ‘unfit’ for Netflix’s ‘Building the Band’ due to THIS reason
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour

England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour

Royal News

England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Zara Tindall's husband Mike debunks Meghan Markle's claims about royal family
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Kate Middleton takes life-changing decision to honour King Charles
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Meghan Markle sets clear demand for Prince Harry amid extended ‘separation’
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Kate Middleton shares heart-touching message for famous cancer survivor
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Princess Beatrice steps out in Saudi Arabia after husband's heartfelt confession
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Sarah Ferguson’s bombshell memoir receives nod from three key royals
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Princess Eugenie shares emotional message after giving relief to King Charles
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Kate Middleton’s new move unveils inside details of Prince William relationship
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Prince Harry’s 'Spare' omits explosive royal claims
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Prince William feels greater impact from Harry, Meghan’s criticism than Charles
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Prince William shares exciting news about his upcoming documentary
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
King Charles shares heartfelt message as his health deteriorates amid cancer