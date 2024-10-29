Sarah Ferguson to steal King Charles spotlight with upcoming Australia trip

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly set to embark on a trip to Australia, a significant move following her recent show of support for King Charles and Queen Camilla.
As per GB News, the Duchess of York revealed that she will fly to Australia at the end of October for her children's book.
She also intended to use the trip to further her work with Youth Impact Council, a non-profit organisation that promotes intergenerational communication.
Ferguson said, "I will be visiting Australia at the end of October for my children's books and for my work with the Youth Impact Council, a non-profit organisation that opens lines of communication across generations, bringing together future leaders.
The Duchess of York mentioned, “I am committed to listening and learning from the next generation."
Notably, Prince Andrew’s former wife delayed her trip to Perth to avoid clashing with King Charles and Queen Camilla's six-day royal tour of the nation.
Ferguson also declined the offer to be the special guest at the Festival of Fiction "so as not to distract or detract in any way from the tour of Australia by His Majesty the King."
She continued, "Due to exceptional demand, she will be returning to Perth on November 1 at 6.30pm for a special event at Joondalup Resort and apologises to anyone who is inconvenienced by the change of date."
King Charles and Queen Camilla have just returned to the UK from their nine-day royal tour from Australia and Samoa.