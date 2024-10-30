King Charles leaves Queen Camilla 'terrified' with emotional move in Samoa

King Charles III left his wife Queen Camilla in an emotional state with his heart melting statement on last day of Samoa tour.
The royal couple had a historic 8-day tour to Australia, followed by a 3-day visit to Samoa earlier this month, marking their first international engagement since King Charles' cancer diagnosis this year and ascending to the throne in 2022.
Charles concluded his iconic tour with an emotional speech in which he subtly hinted at his deteriorating health amid cancer treatment.
“I shall always remain devoted to this part of the world and hope that I survive long enough to come back again and see you,” said the 75-year-old monarch while departing from the pacific Island country on October 26.
Now a close of friend of Camilla has spilled exclusive beans on how this emotional message from Charles has left the 77-year-old "fearful" and "terrified" about her husband's well-being.
“It was a strange thing to say, and I think Camilla had an emotional reaction. Of course it would. She is terrified," revealed Camilla's pal.
"They have had a horrendous year. Now with this return to work, she is understandably fearful her husband is rushing it. She just wants him to slow down and prioritize his health," they added.
For the unversed, King Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer in February this year and is currently under treatment.