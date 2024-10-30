Royal

King Charles leaves Queen Camilla 'terrified' with emotional move in Samoa

Queen Camilla reduced to tears after King Charles' heartwarming statement on last day of Samoa trip

  • by Web Desk
  • October 30, 2024

King Charles leaves Queen Camilla 'terrified' with emotional move in Samoa


King Charles III left his wife Queen Camilla in an emotional state with his heart melting statement on last day of Samoa tour.

The royal couple had a historic 8-day tour to Australia, followed by a 3-day visit to Samoa earlier this month, marking their first international engagement since King Charles' cancer diagnosis this year and ascending to the throne in 2022.

Charles concluded his iconic tour with an emotional speech in which he subtly hinted at his deteriorating health amid cancer treatment.

“I shall always remain devoted to this part of the world and hope that I survive long enough to come back again and see you,” said the 75-year-old monarch while departing from the pacific Island country on October 26.

Now a close of friend of Camilla has spilled exclusive beans on how this emotional message from Charles has left the 77-year-old "fearful" and "terrified" about her husband's well-being.

“It was a strange thing to say, and I think Camilla had an emotional reaction. Of course it would. She is terrified," revealed Camilla's pal.

"They have had a horrendous year. Now with this return to work, she is understandably fearful her husband is rushing it. She just wants him to slow down and prioritize his health," they added.

For the unversed, King Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer in February this year and is currently under treatment.

China's youngest astronaut crew in historic mission reaches space station

China's youngest astronaut crew in historic mission reaches space station
Princess Anne steps in for major role as King Charles struggles with cancer

Princess Anne steps in for major role as King Charles struggles with cancer
Momina Mustehsan expresses support for bestie Aima Baig amid autotune criticism

Momina Mustehsan expresses support for bestie Aima Baig amid autotune criticism

Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber

Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber

Royal News

Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Zara Tindall's husband Mike debunks Meghan Markle's claims about royal family
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Sarah Ferguson to steal King Charles spotlight with upcoming Australia trip
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Kate Middleton takes life-changing decision to honour King Charles
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Meghan Markle sets clear demand for Prince Harry amid extended ‘separation’
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Kate Middleton shares heart-touching message for famous cancer survivor
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Princess Beatrice steps out in Saudi Arabia after husband's heartfelt confession
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Sarah Ferguson’s bombshell memoir receives nod from three key royals
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Princess Eugenie shares emotional message after giving relief to King Charles
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Kate Middleton’s new move unveils inside details of Prince William relationship
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Prince Harry’s 'Spare' omits explosive royal claims
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Prince William feels greater impact from Harry, Meghan’s criticism than Charles
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Prince William shares exciting news about his upcoming documentary