King Charles faces backlash over controversial decision for Easter message

King Charles sparked discussion after releasing a meaningful Easter message.
Royal historian Alexander Lamon has questioned King Charles's decision to reference other religions in his Easter message.
While conversing with GB News, Lamon admitted King’s "sincere interest in other religions" but expressed reservations discussing different religions like Islam and Judaism in the Easter message.
Lamon said, "Well, it's funny because I actually looked at his previous Easter message from last year, and it's much more conventional because bear in mind then, he had just been diagnosed with cancer and his daughter-in-law had just been diagnosed with cancer.”
The royal historian added, "So as you can imagine, there was a slightly downbeat tone to it. But this year it seems very strange because at first glance, he's the King.”
He continued, "He's the defender of the Christian faith. He is the most high profile Christian figure we have in the country, apart from perhaps the Archbishop of Canterbury
Lamon mentioned, "The shout-outs to Judaism and Islam, you think, well, why has he done that? On the one hand, I think Charles does have a sincere interest in other religions,” adding, “This isn't just some sort of bizarre thing he's been roped into saying, what you can't help wondering is, was this really the time and place?”
"Because ultimately, Easter has a special significance for Christian faith, not for the Jewish faith or the Islamic faith,” he noted.
King Charles Easter Message:
To note, King Charles mentioned humanity's capacity in his annual Maundy Thursday address, saying, "The love God showed when he walked the Earth is reflected the Jewish ethic of caring for the stranger and those in need, a deep human instinct echoed in Islam and other religious traditions.”
King and Queen Camilla also attended the Maundy Service together at Durham Cathedral, on Friday.