King Frederik, Mary drop special digital album to honor Isabella’s big day

King Frederik and Queen Mary unveiled a special digital album to celebrate Princess Isabella’s milestone birthday.
The beautiful Princess will ring in her 18th birthday next week on Monday, April 21, and to honor the special occasion, the Danish Royal Couple took fans on a trip down memory lane by releasing some adorable glimpses of Isabella captured throughout the years.
In a new post shared by the King and Queen on the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family of Denmark on Saturday, April 19, a carousel of selected photographs was shared from the Royal Family’s digital photo album.
“Little glimpses from childhood to 18 years old,” the Royal Couple captioned.
They continued, “On the occasion of Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella's 18th birthday on Monday, Their Majesties the King and Queen share here a selection of memories from the family's digital photo album.”
The collection of photographs began with a funky off-white and orange collage that featured a text stating, “Princess Isabella 18 years,” and three snaps from Princess Isabella’s childhood and teenage.
In the gallery, which continued to follow the eye-catching color scheme, Frederik and Mary also shared several family photographs from the past taken during casual outings and royal events.
Princess Isabella, who is titled the Countess of Monpezat, is the second child and elder daughter of King Frederik and Queen Mary.
She is second in the line of succession to the Danish throne, after her older brother, Crown Prince Christian.