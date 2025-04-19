Princess Beatrice’s Easter with baby Athena comes with mixed emotions

Princess Beatrice is set to mark a heartfelt milestone this Easter as she celebrates the holiday for the first time with baby Athena, yet the joy will be mixed with sadness amid family tensions.
As per Hello Magazine, the Princess of York and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, will be missing Edoardo's eldest son, Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf, who he welcomed with his ex-fiancee Dara Huang.
It is reported that the nine-year-old has touched down for a holiday in Orlando.
He was accompanied by his mother Dara, who works as an architect and interior designer.
Dara took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of Wolfie walking with her at the airport along with bags of luggage.
In a caption, she wrote,: "Touchdown Orlando."
Notably, Dara is from Florida, that’s why she may visit her relatives in the Sunshine State during their stay.
Even before flying to the U.S., Wolfie had already begun his Easter break.
Edoardo’s son spends his days between his mother's home in the UK capital and the Cotswolds, where Edoardo and Beatrice live in a stunning farmhouse estimated to be worth £3.5 million.
Wolfie also spotted out with his dad and stepmum as he marked the appearance during the Christmas Day walk to Sandringham last year.
To note, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will celebrate her Easter Holidays with newborn Athena and their three-year-old daughter, Sienna Elizabeth.