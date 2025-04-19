Archaeologists unearth 7,000-year-old road beneath sea in Croatia

A team of archaeologists found a 7,000-year-old road under the sea near Korčula Island in Croatia.
Long ago, this road connected an old village called Soline to the island which is now underwater in the Adriatic Sea and dates back to around 4900 BC.
The search was led by archaeologist Mate Parica, who noticed satellite images of the site and decided to investigate further, as per ExpressUK.
After diving into the sea with his team from the University of Zadar, they found remarkable walls of an old settlement.
An ancient road that was uncovered, measures about 13 feet which is wider than the average 12-foot width of a single lane in the UK.
Although the discovery was first made in 2021, it took a few more years to confirm that what they had found was actually a road.
Experts used a method called radiocarbon analysis on old wood found at the site, which helped them determine the age of the settlement.
They discovered that people had walked on the road nearly 7,000 years ago.
At the time of the discovery, Parica said in a statement, "The fortunate thing is that this area, unlike most parts of the Mediterranean, is safe from big waves as many islands protect the coast. That certainly helped preserve the site from natural destruction."
The archaeologists discovered stone walls that surrounded the ancient village.
They also found tools and objects that were once used by the people who lived there like ceramic pieces and knives made from flint.