King Charles enjoys romantic getaway with Queen Camilla after Australia-Samoa tour

In a surprising turn of events, King Charles and Queen Camilla reportedly enjoyed a blissful getaway during their way back to the UK from Samoa.
The cancer-stricken monarch who flew back from Samoa on October 26, after his successful 4-day tour in the Pacific Island country decided to take a much-needed break with Camilla at a surprising location in India.
As per Dailymail, the royal couple after attending their last engagement in Si'umu village, spent three days at the exclusive SOUKYA resort in Bengaluru state of the South Asian country, to relax after an exhausting 11-day tour to Australia and then Samoa.
During their time at the resort, Charles and Camilla started their days with morning yoga followed by breakfast and rejuvenation treatments before relishing a healthy lunch.
While the second round of therapies included a mid-day meal followed by a meditation session.
It is pertinent to mention, this 3-day stay at the Bengaluru spa has nothing to do with King's ongoing cancer treatment, which he paused for straight 11 days during his Australia and Samoa tour.