Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent rumoured home purchase in Portugal has sparked speculation about a potential reconciliation with the royal family.
As they prepare to settle into their luxurious new residence at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, insiders suggest this move could bring Harry closer to his family, particularly the "younger royals."
Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, are believed to have invested over £3.6 million in one of the 300 planned homes within the 722-acre development, located about 81 miles south of Lisbon.
According to Grant Harrold, King Charles's former personal butler, this shift could signify a renewed connection with the royals.
“I’ve always said that I think Harry’s relationship with the royals will improve over time,” he noted.
He emphasised that the quiet period following recent tensions is a positive sign, suggesting that Harry's proximity to Europe, even if not the UK, might facilitate more family visits. The couple's ties to the area could also play a role in their decision.
CostaTerra is part of Discovery Land Company, a business established by Mike Meldman, who, in partnership with George Clooney, invested in the highly successful tequila brand, Casamigos.
The Sussexes have a familial link to the company, as Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, is employed in their marketing and sales division.
The couple already divide their time between London and Portugal along with their two sons, three-year-old August and one-year-old Ernest. Harrold predicts that younger members of the royal family might take the opportunity to visit them.
He mentioned, “All the younger royals I’m guessing would love to go out to Portugal to visit them if they do move, so I would imagine we would see some of the family members visiting Harry and Meghan — as well as a few of their celebrity friends no doubt.”