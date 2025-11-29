Meghan Markle’s clever plan to make Archie, Lilibet ‘dream clickbait’ exposed

Meghan Markle’s clever strategies for her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have been unveiled.
The Duchess of Sussex sparked fury among royal watchers with her recent move, sharing half-obscured glimpses of her children once again to “maximize” her brand value.
On the 2025 Thanksgiving, Meghan dropped a photo of herself with Archie and Lilibet on the official Instagram account of her lifestyle brand As Ever.
But like always, Prince Harry’s wife kept her children’s faces hidden while still teasing fans by showing them a little, which has now become her “trademark visual style.”
Meghan’s latest move made both insiders and royal experts lash out, who blasted the Duchess for making her children into a “dream clickbait.”
“This controlled-glimpse aesthetic is not about privacy – it's about maximizing value. She is making them into dream clickbait, and managing them for maximum brand value,” told a source familiar with the Duchess’s digital strategy.
Agreeing to the insider’s claim, journalist Tom Skyes blasted Meghan on his The Royalist Substack handle, saying, "Meghan's children, I have long argued, are being sold by the inch, their images drip-fed to the punters as part of the lifestyle she is selling. And, right on cue, a special Thanksgiving offer has been rolled out."
"The kids appear in the now-familiar format: backs to the camera, faces obscured a little bit, turned in ¾ profile, always just out of reach – but never actually private," Sykes continued.
He added, "It's the same routine every time: Meghan shows the children, but not really. Reveals them, but not quite, and pretends to be actively protecting them from media intrusion, while still using them to market the Sussex brand in the media."
Meghan Markle shares Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with her husband, Prince Harry.