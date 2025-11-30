Royal

Prince William makes unexpected move amid devastating situation

  By Javeria Ahmed
Prince William has stepped forward with rare words of support amid the devastating situation.

On Saturday, the Prince of Wales shared that he was “moved by the courage” of the young patients flown from Gaza to the UK for urgent treatment.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care, by November 21, a total of 50 children and their immediate families had been transferred to Britain for care.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said on Saturday, “Recently His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales met a small number of children from Gaza who are currently receiving specialist care in the UK.”

He added, “The Prince wished to offer a moment of comfort to these young people who have endured experiences no child should ever face.”

The palace mentioned, “The Prince was also able to offer his heartfelt gratitude to the NHS teams providing exceptional care during such a profoundly difficult time.”

“His Royal Highness was moved by the courage shown by the children and their families and by the dedication of the team who are supporting them with such professionalism and humanity,” the statement said.

Prince William also met Palestinian children during a 2018 visit to a refugee camp to learn about the lives of Arabs on the West Bank.

