Sweden's Crown Prince Daniel attends key festival without Princess Victoria 

Crown Prince Daniel has attended the meaningful festival without his life partner, Queen Victoria.
On Saturday, November 29, the Swedish Royal Family took to their Instagram account to share the important update regarding His Royal Highness’s engagement.
"HRH Prince Daniel joined us on the festival floor today, meeting fans and taking in the energy of Sweden’s biggest gaming event yet," Prince Daniel’s office stated in the caption.
They continued, "It’s a powerful moment for our community, a reminder that esports, creators, and gaming culture aren’t just growing… they’re being recognised."
"Every year the passion, talent, and creativity in our space gets harder to ignore, and today made that louder than ever," they continued.
For the unversed, Prince Daniel of Sweden has a recent association with DreamHack through an official visit to the DreamHack Stockholm 2025 event.
During his visit on Friday, November 28, his primary aim was to learn more about the gaming and e-sports industry and celebrate the culture surrounding it.
The visit was seen as a significant moment for the gaming community, providing recognition for e-sports, creators, and gaming culture from the Royal Court and highlighting the importance of the industry to Stockholm's development as a modern capital.