Meghan Markle planning to launch social media accounts for Archie, Lilibet?

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning a major move to gain widespread attention online.
The Duchess of Sussex has long been using her and Prince Harry’s children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – to draw attention to her career ventures by showing their half-obscured glimpses to the world.
In the latest series of what Radar Online labelled as Meghan’s “trademark visual style,” the Suits star once again included Archie and Lilibet in her business venture to maximize her lifestyle brand As Ever’s value.
According to an insider who’s familiar to Meghan Markle’s digital strategy, the Duchess might “soon” launch the social media handles for her little ones.
The source shared that Meghan has a longstanding pattern of showing her children in the most-hidden way possible, “just enough to spark fascination, curiosity, and clicks.”
"This controlled-glimpse aesthetic is not about privacy – it's about maximizing value. She is making them into dream clickbait, and managing them for maximum brand value,” they stated.
Making a bombshell prediction, the tipster told that Meghan Markle will “soon” set up social media accounts for her kids, just to gain widespread online attention.
They argued that Harry’s wife "curates their visibility like any influencer-parent managing content assets,” predicting, “she will soon be setting them up with their own social media accounts to make them ‘online earners’ capable of attracting small fortunes for posting branded content.”
Meghan Markle shares Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with Prince Harry, whom she married in 2018.