Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand shaken as she faces new strong competitor 

Meghan Markle has suffered a new blow as her online lifestyle brand, As Ever, faced new competition.
According to fresh data, the Duchess of Sussex's online store had only a quarter of the traffic of her new contender, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop brand, in October.
The store initially sold out minutes after each stock release, but as time has gone on, that has appeared to occur less frequently.
A brand intelligence platform, SimilarWeb, has revealed that Asever.com had 196,831 monthly visits in October, while Goop.com had over four times that amount with 812,462.
As per the media reports, As Ever had a lower "bounce rate" than Goop, however, meaning visitors to Meghan’s site were more likely to look at more on the store.
An insider close to the former actress told Newsweek, "Everybody's really pleased that some of the gremlins that were there at the start—that are inevitable with any new business—seem to have been ironed out now... as it relates to things like supply chain, production, scalability, that sort of thing."
For the unversed, Meghan Markle launched her As Ever brand in April of this year, as well as launching her With Love, Meghan series on Netflix.