Jenna Ortega offers clue to Lady Gaga’s role in ‘Wednesday’ S2, Part 2

Jenna Ortega is staying tight-lipped yet dropping clue about Lady Gaga’s much-anticipated role in Wednesday Season 2.
Back in May, Netflix confirmed that the Die With a Smile hitmaker will be making a guest appearance in the second part of its smash hit series’s season 2.
The OTT platform introduced her character as Rosaline Rotwood – a “legendary Nevermore” teacher who crosses paths with Jenna Ortega’s character Wednesday.
However, now, while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Bettlejuice Beetlejuice has rejected that this is not true at all.
Teasing over Lady Gaga’s role, Ortega said, “She’s not a teacher. That’s your little clue. Whatever you’ve heard, it’s wrong.”
The 22-year-old actress went on to gush over the Joker 2 starlet, describing her as “one of the kindest, most grounded people I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with, such a powerhouse.”
Joining Ortega in complimenting Gaga, Catherine Zeta-Jones – who plays Morticia Addams in the show – said, “She was an addition that came from heaven, or in our case, hell, which is a good thing. I actually feel that she is probably related somehow genetically to the Addams Family.”
Wednesday – first premiered on November 23, 2022 – dropped the thrilling first half of its second season on August 6, 2025.
The remaining half will serve as second part of season 2 and is slated to release on September 3.