Kim Kardashian fans make fun of her ‘forced’ birthday wish for stepfather Caitlyn Jenner

Kim Kardashian celebrated her stepfather and Kris Jenner’s ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner’s 75th birthday on Wednesday.
However, The Kardashians star’s noticeably brief birthday wish, which is unusual of her, has raised eyebrows and sparked backlash from fans.
“Happy 75th Birthday. I love you,” Kardashian, penned alongside a photo of herself with Jenner.
Responding to her wish, Jenner replied, “Love you so much. Thank you for everything."
However, fans responded in a different way, making fun of her “forced” caption.
One user wrote, “Not the “here’s your damn post” post.”
While another added, “I could feel the dryness in the caption sis.”
“The shortest caption in Kardashian history,” the third added.
Meanwhile, the fourth commented, “It looks so forced. Kimmy baby we know u didn’t wanna make this post.”
The fifth advised, “should’ve put on story instead.”
“Damn she don’t get a paragraph,” the sixth quipped.
The Skims founder’s birthday tribute for Jenner comes months after she responded to Jenner’s comment on her.
“Kimberly calculated from the beginning, ‘How do I become famous?’” Caitlyn said of Kardashian in the trailer of House of Kardashian docuseries, which aired in November 2023.
However, Kardashian brushed off the drama, saying, “I had such a great stepdad who raised me, so none of those things that are said — even if twisted or whatever — are going to make me think differently of the life I had,” she added.
However, Kim Kardashian made fun of Caitlyn Jenner during Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, which aired in May.