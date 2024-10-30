Prince William maintains Royals legacy with major move

Prince William is gearing up for a significant moment in his environmental advocacy journey as he prepares to attend The Earthshot Prize 2024 in Cape Town.
This upcoming trip marks a continuation of his family’s legacy in championing environmental causes, reflecting the passions of both his father, King Charles, and grandfather, Prince Philip.
In a recent video shared on social media, the Prince of Wales previewed the event set for November 6, showcasing memorable moments from previous ceremonies featuring prominent environmentalist celebrities.
The video opens with a rewind animation and features clips of various celebrities delivering inspiring messages about the awards.
The video stated: "Hello Earth lovers, welcome, welcome, welcome to the Earthshot Prize. The biggest environmental awards on the planet. The impossible can be made possible. Inspiring winners and global stars." David Attenborough added: "Building optimism by finding innovative and brilliant solutions to the world's challenges."
Prince William remarked in the video, "The spirit of ingenuity and the ability to inspire change surrounds us all, no matter where you are."
He also announced that this year's winners will receive a £1 million prize to implement their environmental solutions in practice.
The video was captioned: "#EarthshotCapeTown, Coming Soon. On Wednesday 6 November, 15 extraordinary solutions to repair our planet will be celebrated at The Earthshot Prize 2024, live from South Africa.
This year's five winners will each be awarded £1 million to scale their solutions. Stream the show live on Earthshot YouTube and across @multichoice_group - we can't wait to see you there!"
Fans have lauded the future King for his commitment to environmental issues, with one user commenting: "Great initiative! Keeping the great job of Prince Philip and King Charles III. This family is doing a wonderful job of protecting the environment. Thank you."
Another supporter expressed excitement for the upcoming event, stating, “A few more days and the show in Cape Town begins! The world is changing and the world needs us! William does a lot about his projects and enchants people, like his mother Lady Diana did so many things. She is proud of you William!”
While anticipation builds for the event, it's noted that Princess Catherine will not accompany her husband on this trip, as she remains in the UK to prioritise her family and focus on her health recovery following chemotherapy treatment.
William and Kate continue to raise their three children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.