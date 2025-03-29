Royal

Prince William, Kate Middleton gear for next vacation in Europe

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 29, 2025
Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are reportedly planning to spend their Easter holidays alongside their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. 

The royal couple will reportedly travel to Paris for the upcoming Champion League quarter-finals to support Prince’s beloved team West Midlands Club.

The football freak William attended Aston Villa’s hard-fought match against Belgian side, Club Brugge, at Villa Park stadium, earlier this month.

During his surprise solo visit, he told the media persons that he would be attending the next series of the match in April.

Now, to support the West Midlands club’s match against the French team, Paris Saint-Germain, the heir to the British throne is expected to watch the next football series with his three children and life partner.

According to Get French Football News, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi had previously invited the Prince and his fellow Villa fan and Hollywood star, Tom Hanks, to the Champions League in Paris.

After his hectic royal engagements, the 42-year-old Prince will reportedly attend the forthcoming football series with Kate Middle Middleton and their children.

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales have not confirmed their next vocational trip to Paris. 

