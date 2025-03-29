Duchess Sophie seeks bigger role in Royal family amid King Charles health scare

Duchess Sophie has been overlooked to take on more responsibilities despite seeking bigger role in royal duties.
King Charles has recently faced a health challenge scare due to side effects from his cancer treatment which led him brief hospitalized on Thursday.
Amid this tough time, the Duchess of Edinburgh is "chomping at the bit" to take on more responsibilities amid this tough time, as per The Sun.
A Royal author and expert Phil Dampier has urged King Charles to bestow major dutes to Duchess Sophie, especially after his brief hospital visit.
Related: Duchess Sophie stuns in pastel blue Victoria Beckham suit during Brussels visit
“It’s a golden opportunity for other members of the Royal Family,” he said to the outlet.
Phil went on to say, “Sophie has done superbly on recent jobs here and abroad and has become a star performer and should be given the opportunity to do more.
“There is no Harry and Meghan, and no Prince Andrew. Princess Anne is in her 70s and was in hospital herself last year. There should be an opportunity for Sophie to be allowed to do more,” he added.
The Duchess of Edinburgh, who is known as a secret weapon of the monarch, closed her PR firm in 2002 and became a full-time working royal.
Related: Duchess Sophie makes emotional plea as she kicks off two-day international trip