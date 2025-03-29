Royal

Duchess Sophie seeks bigger role in Royal family amid King Charles health scare

The Duchess of Edinburgh closed her PR firm in 2002 and became a full-time working royal

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 29, 2025


Duchess Sophie has been overlooked to take on more responsibilities despite seeking bigger role in royal duties.

King Charles has recently faced a health challenge scare due to side effects from his cancer treatment which led him brief hospitalized on Thursday.

Amid this tough time, the Duchess of Edinburgh is "chomping at the bit" to take on more responsibilities amid this tough time, as per The Sun.

A Royal author and expert Phil Dampier has urged King Charles to bestow major dutes to Duchess Sophie, especially after his brief hospital visit. 

Related: Duchess Sophie stuns in pastel blue Victoria Beckham suit during Brussels visit

“It’s a golden opportunity for other members of the Royal Family,” he said to the outlet.

Phil went on to say, “Sophie has done superbly on recent jobs here and abroad and has become a star performer and should be given the opportunity to do more.

“There is no Harry and Meghan, and no Prince Andrew. Princess Anne is in her 70s and was in hospital herself last year. There should be an opportunity for Sophie to be allowed to do more,” he added.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who is known as a secret weapon of the monarch, closed her PR firm in 2002 and became a full-time working royal.

Related: Duchess Sophie makes emotional plea as she kicks off two-day international trip

Prince William, Kate Middleton gear for next vacation in Europe
Prince William, Kate Middleton gear for next vacation in Europe
Prince Harry’s isolation deepens as his last royal ally turns “sour”
Prince Harry’s isolation deepens as his last royal ally turns “sour”
King Charles releases heartbreaking statement after brief hospital stay
King Charles releases heartbreaking statement after brief hospital stay
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene unveil new project for families, youth
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene unveil new project for families, youth
Prince William takes key actions for good cause amid Scotland visit
Prince William takes key actions for good cause amid Scotland visit
Royal Family makes big decision about Harry during King Charles hospital stay
Royal Family makes big decision about Harry during King Charles hospital stay
King Charles, Queen Camilla express deep sorrow over deadly Myanmar earthquake
King Charles, Queen Camilla express deep sorrow over deadly Myanmar earthquake
Swedish Royals share rare teen photos of King Carl to mark major milestone
Swedish Royals share rare teen photos of King Carl to mark major milestone
King Charles unveils heartfelt tribute to late family members at Balmoral
King Charles unveils heartfelt tribute to late family members at Balmoral
Princess Kate, Pippa Middleton’s relationship under strain?
Princess Kate, Pippa Middleton’s relationship under strain?
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa shares key updates on Singapore State Visit
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa shares key updates on Singapore State Visit
Prince Harry’s shocking exit sparks controversy as charity faces challenges
Prince Harry’s shocking exit sparks controversy as charity faces challenges