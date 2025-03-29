Prince Harry hit with bombshell claims after shocking resignation 

Prince Harry has been dubbed "the biggest threat" to his former charitable organisation just days after his shocking resignation.
The chairman of the Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso's founded charity Sentebale, Sophie Chandauka has accused Harry of using the welfare organisation to protect Meghan Markle's reputation.
While breaking her silence on the ongoing racism, bullying and mismanagement claims and counterclaims surrounding Sophie, she revealed that the Duke's PR team asked her to defend Meghan, amid negative media coverage following her and the Duchess's awkward moment in Miami last year.
"I said no, we’re not setting a precedent by which we become an extension of the Sussex PR machine," Sophie told the Financial times.
As reported by The Telegraph, the ongoing row between Sentebale's trustees, founders and Sophie stemmed from her and Meghan's awkward moment during the charity's annual polo match in Miami, 2023, Harry served as the captain of the winning team.
As per the players and their partners, who were gathered for a post-victory photo with the Duke and Duchess, Meghan asked Sophie to move away from Harry as she was standing on his right side, but the mom-of-two wanted her to stand on the left instead.
Since Harry was holding Meghan close and celebrating, Sophie had to duck under the trophy to switch places.