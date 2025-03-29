Royal

Prince Harry hit with bombshell claims after shocking resignation

Sentebale chairman breaks silence on Prince Harry's resignation from South African charity

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 29, 2025
Prince Harry hit with bombshell claims after shocking resignation
Prince Harry hit with bombshell claims after shocking resignation 

Prince Harry has been dubbed "the biggest threat" to his former charitable organisation just days after his shocking resignation.

The chairman of the Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso's founded charity Sentebale, Sophie Chandauka has accused Harry of using the welfare organisation to protect Meghan Markle's reputation.

While breaking her silence on the ongoing racism, bullying and mismanagement claims and counterclaims surrounding Sophie, she revealed that the Duke's PR team asked her to defend Meghan, amid negative media coverage following her and the Duchess's awkward moment in Miami last year.

"I said no, we’re not setting a precedent by which we become an extension of the Sussex PR machine," Sophie told the Financial times.

As reported by The Telegraph, the ongoing row between Sentebale's trustees, founders and Sophie stemmed from her and Meghan's awkward moment during the charity's annual polo match in Miami, 2023, Harry served as the captain of the winning team.

As per the players and their partners, who were gathered for a post-victory photo with the Duke and Duchess, Meghan asked Sophie to move away from Harry as she was standing on his right side, but the mom-of-two wanted her to stand on the left instead. 

Since Harry was holding Meghan close and celebrating, Sophie had to duck under the trophy to switch places.

Duchess Sophie seeks bigger role in Royal family amid King Charles health scare
Duchess Sophie seeks bigger role in Royal family amid King Charles health scare
Prince William, Kate Middleton gear for next vacation in Europe
Prince William, Kate Middleton gear for next vacation in Europe
Prince Harry’s isolation deepens as his last royal ally turns “sour”
Prince Harry’s isolation deepens as his last royal ally turns “sour”
King Charles releases heartbreaking statement after brief hospital stay
King Charles releases heartbreaking statement after brief hospital stay
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene unveil new project for families, youth
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene unveil new project for families, youth
Prince William takes key actions for good cause amid Scotland visit
Prince William takes key actions for good cause amid Scotland visit
Royal Family makes big decision about Harry during King Charles hospital stay
Royal Family makes big decision about Harry during King Charles hospital stay
King Charles, Queen Camilla express deep sorrow over deadly Myanmar earthquake
King Charles, Queen Camilla express deep sorrow over deadly Myanmar earthquake
Swedish Royals share rare teen photos of King Carl to mark major milestone
Swedish Royals share rare teen photos of King Carl to mark major milestone
King Charles unveils heartfelt tribute to late family members at Balmoral
King Charles unveils heartfelt tribute to late family members at Balmoral
Princess Kate, Pippa Middleton’s relationship under strain?
Princess Kate, Pippa Middleton’s relationship under strain?
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa shares key updates on Singapore State Visit
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa shares key updates on Singapore State Visit