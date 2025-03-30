King Willem, Queen Máxima offer condolences to Myanmar earthquake victims

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands have issued a somber statement over devastating earthquake in Myanmar
Taking to the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family of the Netherlands on Saturday, the Dutch Royals couple expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.
“The enormous impact of the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar yesterday, whose shockwaves were felt far and wide, is gradually becoming clear,” the statement noted.
It further added, “Our thoughts go out to all the victims. We wish to express our deepest sympathy to all those who are mourning loved ones or who are anxiously waiting for news about their fate. To everyone involved in providing humanitarian assistance, we wish courage and strength– King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.”
Earlier to this, the British royal couple, King Charles and Queen Camilla, also issued an emotional statement on their social media handle.
“To the people of Myanmar, my wife and I were most dreadfully shocked and saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, with its tragic loss of life and appalling damage to homes, buildings and livelihoods, not to mention the destruction of sacred pagodas, monasteries and other places of worship,” the monarch wrote.
A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar’s Mandalay, the second largest city of the country, on Friday, resulting in a widespread devastation and a significant loss of life.
