Royal

King Willem, Queen Máxima offer condolences to Myanmar earthquake victims

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands express sorrow over Myanmar earthquake

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 30, 2025
King Willem, Queen Máxima offer condolences to Myanmar earthquake victims
King Willem, Queen Máxima offer condolences to Myanmar earthquake victims

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands have issued a somber statement over devastating earthquake in Myanmar

Taking to the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family of the Netherlands on Saturday, the Dutch Royals couple expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.

“The enormous impact of the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar yesterday, whose shockwaves were felt far and wide, is gradually becoming clear,” the statement noted.

It further added, “Our thoughts go out to all the victims. We wish to express our deepest sympathy to all those who are mourning loved ones or who are anxiously waiting for news about their fate. To everyone involved in providing humanitarian assistance, we wish courage and strength– King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.”

Related: Myanmar earthquake: Death toll reaches at least 150, 700 injured

Earlier to this, the British royal couple, King Charles and Queen Camilla, also issued an emotional statement on their social media handle.

“To the people of Myanmar, my wife and I were most dreadfully shocked and saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, with its tragic loss of life and appalling damage to homes, buildings and livelihoods, not to mention the destruction of sacred pagodas, monasteries and other places of worship,” the monarch wrote.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar’s Mandalay, the second largest city of the country, on Friday, resulting in a widespread devastation and a significant loss of life.

Related: King Charles, Queen Camilla express deep sorrow over deadly Myanmar earthquake

Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer looks her twin in throwback photo
Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer looks her twin in throwback photo
Prince Harry hit with bombshell claims after shocking resignation
Prince Harry hit with bombshell claims after shocking resignation
Duchess Sophie seeks bigger role in Royal family amid King Charles health scare
Duchess Sophie seeks bigger role in Royal family amid King Charles health scare
Prince William, Kate Middleton gear for next vacation in Europe
Prince William, Kate Middleton gear for next vacation in Europe
Prince Harry’s isolation deepens as his last royal ally turns “sour”
Prince Harry’s isolation deepens as his last royal ally turns “sour”
King Charles releases heartbreaking statement after brief hospital stay
King Charles releases heartbreaking statement after brief hospital stay
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene unveil new project for families, youth
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene unveil new project for families, youth
Prince William takes key actions for good cause amid Scotland visit
Prince William takes key actions for good cause amid Scotland visit
Royal Family makes big decision about Harry during King Charles hospital stay
Royal Family makes big decision about Harry during King Charles hospital stay
King Charles, Queen Camilla express deep sorrow over deadly Myanmar earthquake
King Charles, Queen Camilla express deep sorrow over deadly Myanmar earthquake
Swedish Royals share rare teen photos of King Carl to mark major milestone
Swedish Royals share rare teen photos of King Carl to mark major milestone
King Charles unveils heartfelt tribute to late family members at Balmoral
King Charles unveils heartfelt tribute to late family members at Balmoral