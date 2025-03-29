Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer looks her twin in throwback photo

Lady Amelia Spencer has shared a adorable throwback photo that showcases her striking resemblance to her late aunt, Princess Diana.
The cousin of Prince William and Harry took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a childhood photo of herself in support of Great Ormond Street Charity's first-ever School Photo Day, a initiative that aims to bring joy to children in hospital.
In the photo, young Lady Amelia could be seen sporting a bright smile and an unmistakable likeness to Princess Diana.
The joint post with her husband, Greg Mallett, also features him as a youngster, displaying a charming grin that remains unchanged to this day.
Related: Lady Eliza Spencer shares exciting wedding plans with Channing Millerd
"Sharing our school photo today in support of @greatormondst 's first School Photo Day [blue heart emoji]” the pair wrote in the caption.
They further added, "We are so proud and honoured to support you and are in awe of what you do."
Last week, Lady Amelia Spencer, the daughter of Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, shared a series of beautiful photos from her glamorous South Africa wedding to Greg in 2023.
Related: Princess Diana's nieces Amelia, Eliza make surprising confession