Weekend workout linked to better mental health, study

  • by Web Desk
  • October 30, 2024
Study revealed two days of exercise every week could decrease mild dementia risk by 15%

Exercising on weekends can bring surprising improvements not only to the physical health of a person but also to the mental health, a new study revealed.

According to Sky News, a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine suggested that exercising just one or two days a week could bring positive results on the mental health of a person by reducing the risk of mild dementia.

Researchers found that “weekend warriors,” people who exercise on weekends, experience a 15% lower risk of mild dementia, surpassing the 10% reduction among “regularly active,” people who exercise every day or more often.

The researchers said, “We found that around 10% of (mild dementia) cases would be eliminated if all middle-aged adults were to take part in sport or exercise once or twice per week or more often. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first prospective cohort study to show that the weekend warrior physical activity pattern is associated with a reduced risk of mild dementia.”

Moreover, the researchers explained, “Exercise may increase brain-derived neurotrophic factor concentrations (molecules that support the growth and survival of neurons) and brain plasticity. Physical activity is also associated with greater brain volume, greater executive function, and greater memory."

The latest study concluded that exercising on the weekend is not only a convenient option for busy people but also a healthier and more beneficial option.

