Ethan Slater weighs in on speculation around Ariana Grande 'Imperfect for You'

Ethan Slater has finally stepped forward to address the rumours surrounding Ariana Grande’s latest track, Imperfect for You, which fans speculate is inspired by their relationship.
While conversing with GQ Hype cover story the Wicked costar, reacted to the rumours that the 7 Rings heartfelt Eternal Sunshine track was written about her boyfriend.
She’s such an amazing performer, and I think everyone knows how good she is [as] a recording artist and all that—but I’m just really blown away by the songwriting," he told the outlet.
Slater, who stars in Wicked as Boq, a munchkin with an unreciprocated crush on Glinda, played by Grande "I love that song.”
In the lyrics of Imperfect for You Grande discussed a complicated romantic relationship, singing, "My boy, come take my hand / Throw your guitar and your clothes in the back seat / My love, they don't understand / But I'll hold your hurt in the box here beside me," she sings on the first verse.
To note, Slater and Grande met on the Wicked set, and their relationship was confirmed by the outlet in July 2023.
However, she released Eternal Sunshine came out in March, and fans have speculated that the album is inspired by Grande and Slater's romance as well as the public scrutiny they've received.