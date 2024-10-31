King Charles, Queen Camilla relax on 'mini break' following intense royal tour

After an exhausting royal tour of Australia, King Charles and Queen Camilla are taking a well-deserved 'mini-break' to recharge.
As per GB News, the 75-year-old monarch and his wife took time out from their hectic schedule, to spend time at an exclusive resort, famed for its yoga, wellness programmes and Ayurvedic treatments.
Returning from the 35-hour journey after the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in the South Pacific, King Charles and Queen Camilla treat themselves with a ‘mini-break.’
High-profile celebrities like the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Dame Emma Thompson were the frequent visitors of this resort.
King Charles's long-time holistic health consultant, Dr Issac Mathai looked after the Soukya resort.
He has previously revealed the royals as "the least demanding of my guests".
According to their schedule, the King and Queen started their day with morning yoga sessions, breakfast, and rejuvenation treatments before a healthy vegetarian lunch.
They also performed the second round of therapies and a meditation session before dinner.
The King and Queen are said to be switching their lights out by 9 pm.
To note, earlier in February, King Charles announced he was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and temporally stepped back from royal duties.
However, during his nine-day royal tour of the South Pacific, King Charles halted his cancer treatment.