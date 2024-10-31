Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla relax on 'mini break' following intense royal tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla spend time at an exclusive resort, famed for its yoga, wellness programmes

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024
King Charles, Queen Camilla relax on mini break following intense royal tour
King Charles, Queen Camilla relax on 'mini break' following intense royal tour

After an exhausting royal tour of Australia, King Charles and Queen Camilla are taking a well-deserved 'mini-break' to recharge.

As per GB News, the 75-year-old monarch and his wife took time out from their hectic schedule, to spend time at an exclusive resort, famed for its yoga, wellness programmes and Ayurvedic treatments.

Returning from the 35-hour journey after the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in the South Pacific, King Charles and Queen Camilla treat themselves with a ‘mini-break.’

High-profile celebrities like the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Dame Emma Thompson were the frequent visitors of this resort.

King Charles's long-time holistic health consultant, Dr Issac Mathai looked after the Soukya resort.

He has previously revealed the royals as "the least demanding of my guests".

According to their schedule, the King and Queen started their day with morning yoga sessions, breakfast, and rejuvenation treatments before a healthy vegetarian lunch.

They also performed the second round of therapies and a meditation session before dinner.

The King and Queen are said to be switching their lights out by 9 pm.

To note, earlier in February, King Charles announced he was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and temporally stepped back from royal duties.

However, during his nine-day royal tour of the South Pacific, King Charles halted his cancer treatment.

WhatsApp prepares to introduce channel search function for users

WhatsApp prepares to introduce channel search function for users
King Charles, Queen Camilla relax on 'mini break' following intense royal tour

King Charles, Queen Camilla relax on 'mini break' following intense royal tour
Tarantula illegal trade: A threat to world’s famous spider species

Tarantula illegal trade: A threat to world’s famous spider species
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine

U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine

Royal News

U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
Major tax hike on private Jets could impact Harry, Meghan's travel plans
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
Royal family Halloween plan leaked as Princess Kate to enjoy festive sprit with unique move
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
Prince Harry remains silent amid re release of controversial memoir Spare
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
Meghan Markle takes clever step to save Prince Harry from Royal family
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
Royal family shares 'wonderful' news about cancer-stricken King Charles' health
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
Prince William maintains Royals legacy with major move
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
King Charles enjoys romantic getaway with Queen Camilla after Australia-Samoa tour
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
Prince Harry will reunite with Prince William on ONE major condition
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
Prince William makes stance clear over Prince Harry olive branch
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
Princess Anne steps in for major role as King Charles struggles with cancer
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
King Charles leaves Queen Camilla 'terrified' with emotional move in Samoa